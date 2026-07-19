American President Donald Trump launched a sharp verbal attack on the United Kingdom, calling the country's policies disastrous for its economic future.

In his remarks, Trump stressed that Britain is in danger of becoming a “poor” country if it does not radically change its current course.

According to analyses published by the prestigious American publication The Atlantic (theatlantic.com), the standard of living in a number of regions outside London has already fallen below the levels of the poorest American states. The American leader commented that the United Kingdom is suffering from “insane“ immigration policy and a flawed energy strategy. He said Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to restrict drilling in the North Sea was a "tragic mistake" that had led to record high energy prices. All this is combined with a massive influx of illegal migration, which undermines the stability of the state (information from Bulgarian National Radio – bnrnews.bg).

The White House's criticisms come at a time of heightened geopolitical tension. At the recent NATO summit in Ankara, Trump expressed deep disappointment with his European allies, describing US relations with the UK as "far from what they used to be" (according to BBC News – bbc.com/news). Washington continues to put pressure on London over the controversial digital services tax, threatening to impose high reciprocal tariffs, which could further weigh on the British economy.