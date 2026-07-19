Charred body of journalist found in Italy

A horrifying discovery shook southern Italy after firefighters discovered the completely charred body of a man in the area of the town of Eboli, in the province of Salerno. The victim has been identified as 53-year-old sports journalist Luigi “Luca” Esposito, the Italian news agency (ANSA.it) officially reports.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in an agricultural field near a state road in the municipality of Eboli. After extinguishing the flames, the body was found among the charred vegetation. It was so badly damaged by the fire that it was initially impossible to even determine its gender. The investigation took a turn after Esposito's abandoned car was found nearby.

The chief prosecutor of Salerno, Raffaele Cantone, announced in an official press release that the first evidence gathered strongly pointed to a premeditated murder. At the scene, carabinieri found pistol bosses (shells) and, according to the medical examiner, the journalist was shot in the back of the head before his body was set on fire to cover up the evidence. The news was also confirmed by the authoritative sports daily (Gazzetta.it), which specified that Esposito had left home the night before.

Investigation and possible motives

Luca Esposito was an extremely popular figure in the Campania region. He was the editor-in-chief of the specialized football portal (Tuttosalernitana.com) and a regular analyst on the television channel (Otto Channel). His colleagues describe him as an extremely courageous professional who openly defends his positions.

The National Union of Journalists in Italy and the European Federation of Journalists (Europeanjournalists.org) have issued official statements, urging the authorities to conduct an immediate and transparent investigation to clarify whether the brutal execution was related to his professional activities. At this stage, investigators are checking both his personal life and his contacts, as the journalist mainly dealt with sports and football transfers, and not with criminal or judicial chronicles. Initial rumors that the victim held a position at the regional environmental agency ARPAC were officially denied by the institution in a special statement.