Eight injured in stabbing attack in Bavaria

Eight people were injured in a brutal stabbing attack during the traditional local festival “Blauliachd“ in the Bavarian village of Egling, Germany.

The incident took place late Saturday night at around 11:45 p.m. local time, the German news agency DPA reported.

According to initial police reports cited by the online portal Münchner Merkur, an unknown perpetrator attacked a 24-year-old Austrian citizen and his 16-year-old friend without warning. In the ensuing panic, the attacker injured six other people attending the event. Some of the victims have serious injuries, including facial fractures and affected arteries, and some of them have already undergone emergency operations in local hospitals.

Law enforcement in Bavaria has mobilized a large-scale resource to capture the perpetrator, who managed to escape despite attempts by security guards to block the exits. About 60 police officers, drones and a rescue helicopter are participating in the search operation. The festival site, where about 700 people celebrated, was blocked off for hours by police and 15 firefighters to conduct inspections and check for witnesses. Investigators are currently analyzing video footage from cameras in the area.