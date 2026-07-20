Four Indians killed in Russian attack on ship in Black Sea

Four Indian nationals were killed and another was hospitalized in critical condition in a Russian attack on a ship leaving the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, India's Ministry of External Affairs said today, quoted by Reuters.

Russia hit the ship “Golden Leo“ with three cruise missiles (Golden Leo), flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau and crewed by Indian and Syrian sailors, the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement on the Telegram app.

“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that attacks on merchant ships, endangerment of innocent civilians by their crews, or obstruction of freedom of navigation and trade in any other way are unacceptable and must be avoided“, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.