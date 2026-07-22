US Senate advances key Ukraine bill

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune has invoked the special "Rule 14" procedure for the Ukraine Support Act (H.R. 2913), which was passed earlier in the lower chamber.

The move puts the bill directly on the Senate's official calendar, bypassing lengthy committee hearings. This allows US senators to move to an urgent vote on the package in the plenary hall.

Billions for Kiev and a new blow to Russian oil

The legislative initiative provides for the allocation of over $1.3 billion in direct assistance for the security and reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as defense credit lines of up to $8 billion. However, the main focus of the package is the so-called Sanctioning Russia Act. It was developed in honor of the late Senator Lindsey Graham and already has the support of over 60 senators from both parties.

The measures provide for the imposition of secondary duties of up to 100% on the largest buyers of Russian energy resources, including China and India, as well as strict restrictions on Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers. The law is expected to force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

Pressure from the White House to include Iran

The process is being closely monitored by the administration of President Donald Trump, who has already signaled his support for economic pressure. However, the head of state has called on Senate Republicans to expand the scope of the “hell sanctions“. Trump insists that the texts also include Iran, given the escalating military conflict in the Middle East and the tension in the Strait of Hormuz.

The final adoption of the law in the Senate will require at least 60 votes to overcome possible procedural blockades by the opposition.