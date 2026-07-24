Poland has officially confirmed its full readiness to join the global production of anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

The news was announced after key diplomatic and industrial negotiations between Warsaw, Washington and European allies, Polish National Radio reported. With this move, the country takes a huge step towards becoming a major military and logistical pillar on NATO's eastern flank.

US opens doors to Polish arms industry

Until recently, Washington was cautious about sharing such high-tech licenses. However, the situation has changed dramatically due to the critical shortage of ammunition worldwide and increased pressure on the American military-industrial complex. The US State Department has already given preliminary approval to localize the production of the most advanced PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles on Polish territory.

The project will be implemented through a consortium of local enterprises under the umbrella of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) (Source: aa.com.tr). Warsaw is already preparing special legislation to finance the necessary industrial infrastructure, with the aim of building a regional center for maintenance and servicing of Patriot systems in Poland.

Trilateral cooperation and regional security

Future production is also closely linked to plans for licensed production of anti-missile technology in Ukraine, where Poland will play a key role as one of the few NATO countries with technological status for the transfer and maintenance of Patriot (Source: newsukraine.rbc.ua). Negotiations between Poland, the US and Ukraine are continuing actively, with joint working groups expected to be set up in the Pentagon and the Polish Ministry of Defence to accelerate the process.

In addition to Patriot missiles, Poland has ambitions to expand its capacity with local production of elements for the HIMARS and Hellfire missile systems, solidifying its position as the fastest modernising army in Europe.