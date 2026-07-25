Romanian F-16 shoots down second drone in 24 hours

A Romanian F-16 fighter pilot has again shot down a drone in the skies over the country.

This is the second such incident in 24 hours, marking an unprecedented escalation of security on NATO's eastern flank. The latest incident was registered around the city of Sfantu Gheorghe, pravda.com.ua reported.

President Nikusor Dan confirmed the neutralization of the aerial target. The operation was carried out in full coordination with NATO's Joint Air Operations Center in Torrejon, Spain, eualive.net adds.

The previous offender — a „Shahed“ combat drone — was shot down a day earlier over an uninhabited area in Buzau County.

In addition to Romanian F-16 fighters, Italian Eurofighter Typhoons based at the “Michael Cogalnicanu“ air base also participated in the air patrol.

Military experts continue the investigation to collect the remains of the drones in order to establish their exact origin.