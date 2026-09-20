Zelensky, Trump agree to meet in New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump and that the two agreed to meet in New York. This comes at a time when Kiev and Washington are preparing further talks on the war in Ukraine and possible steps towards de-escalation.

Zelensky wrote on social networks that the conversation was “important” and that a wide range of topics were discussed. According to him, the focus was on de-escalation measures, as well as issues related to energy and food security and the protection of people's lives.

The Ukrainian president also indicated that he thanked Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their visit to Kiev, noting that they had “seen the situation in Ukraine“. He added that work with the American team continues and that his country is ready for “really serious steps“.

The conversation comes after a series of signals about preparations for a meeting between the two leaders. Zelensky previously said that he expected such a conversation at the end of September, and a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Kiev and Washington are working on its organization. As of September 19, however, a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Trump had not been officially confirmed, European Truth indicates.

The meeting in New York is expected against the backdrop of Trump's upcoming participation in the UN General Assembly session. There has been no official announcement yet about the exact format and agenda of the conversation.

Sources: Ukrainian Truth, European Truth