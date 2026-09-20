United Russia leads with 57.31% after first protocols

„United Russia“ received 57.31% of the votes in the State Duma elections after the processing of the first protocols by the precinct election commissions.

The data is preliminary and will change as new protocols are received and processed.

The Communist Party is in second place

After „United Russia“ comes the Communist Party with 13.67% of the votes.

The Liberal Democratic Party received 9.27%, and „New People“ – 7.96%.

„A Just Russia – For the Truth“ has 5.16%, according to the results published so far.

Five parties are above the five percent barrier

With these preliminary results, five political formations have passed the five percent threshold for representation in the State Duma.

These are „United Russia“, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party of the Russian Federation, „New People“ and „A Just Russia – For the Truth“.

However, the distribution of seats in parliament will depend not only on the party vote, but also on the results in the single-mandate constituencies.

Turnout is 56.66%

According to Russian election authorities, the preliminary voter turnout after the end of voting was 56.66%.

The elections were held over three days - from September 18 to 20.

Results are still preliminary

The first protocols do not represent the final result of the parliamentary vote. Processing is ongoing, and the percentages of individual parties may change as data from other polling stations arrives.

The final distribution of seats will be determined after the counting and tabulation of the results.

Sources: Interfax, TASS