Emergency meeting in France after powerful cyberattack

The French Prime Minister will hold an emergency meeting with security authorities after a large-scale cyberattack against the country's tax office.

The security breach directly affected the Directorate General of “Public Finances“, and according to initial data, malicious individuals penetrated the servers as early as the end of June.

The French Ministry of Finance officially confirmed the breach, reporting that personal and professional data of citizens and companies was illegally extracted.

The specialized platform for tracking digital threats FrenchBreaches reported that the confidential data of nearly 700,000 French taxpayers was stolen.

The authorities in Paris have already begun a large-scale investigation to determine the exact scope of the stolen information.

All affected users will be notified individually and will receive detailed instructions on what precautions to take against potential abuse.