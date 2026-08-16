The situation in the conflict zone remains extremely tense. As of 19:30, there were reports of massive Russian strikes on key logistics infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as new casualties among the civilian population in the border areas as a result of mutual attacks.

Striking port infrastructure in Odessa

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces) have carried out serious strikes with drones and precision weapons on the port in the city of Odessa. According to official information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by the Russian publication Business Gazeta, three dry cargo ships and two sea tankers were hit in the attack. According to the Russian military department, these vessels were used to transport military cargo, fuel and lubricants, and Western weapons in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Warehouses with military equipment and fuel tanks were also hit.

In parallel, the Russian army attacked targets in the city of Belgorod-Dniester (Odessa region). The Vedomosti news agency reported the destruction of a specialized production workshop and warehouse for combat units and components for unmanned aerial vehicles (sea drones) used by Ukrainian forces for attacks in the Black Sea.

Tragedy with civilians in Kherson region

Tensions are also escalating on land, where civilians have been reported killed. The Governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, announced on his official profile that in the area of the settlement of Druzhbovka, a Ukrainian drone "Hornet" attacked a civilian car. The information, confirmed by the Interfax news agency, indicates that the vehicle was carrying a married couple - entrepreneurs from Nizhny Seryogoz. The couple were traveling to Melitopol to buy goods for their personal store when their car was hit. The man and woman died on the spot.

The number of injured in Belgorod reached 10 people

Meanwhile, the Russian border regions also remain under constant fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The morning attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) against a passenger bus in the Rakityansky district of the Belgorod region resulted in a serious number of casualties.

According to the latest data from the regional operational headquarters, disseminated by life.ru, the number of injured in the incident has increased to 10 people, including a 15-year-old boy. The last injured woman sought help independently at the Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 with a diagnosis of acoustic trauma. Separately, in other drone attacks in the region during the day, one man was also recorded dead after hitting a car in the village of Rzhevka.