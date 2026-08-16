Hellfire: Arrests in Turkey, army extinguishes France

A total of 11 people have been detained for forest arson in neighboring Turkey, while French authorities have sent 2,000 soldiers to fight the elements

Europe and the Middle East continue to battle relentless wildfires fueled by record heat and strong winds. As of 19:32 on August 16, 2026, the situation in Turkey and France remains critical, requiring unprecedented security measures. In Turkey, judicial authorities have already taken large-scale action against those responsible for the fire, with 11 people officially arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal negligence. At the same time, the French government has harnessed all available state resources and mobilized nearly 2,000 military personnel to assist exhausted firefighters on the ground.

Large-scale arrests in Turkey over dozens of wildfires

The Turkish Ministry of Justice has tightened extremely serious measures against arsonists. According to official data cited in an investigation by the Turkish news agency (haberler.com), judicial authorities are conducting large-scale proceedings for dozens of large forest fires that have broken out in over 22 provinces of the country since the beginning of the summer season.

So far, investigators have identified dozens of suspects. Of these, 11 people are already under permanent arrest on charges of sabotage, arson or dangerous negligence — such as carrying out welding activities near forest areas and unregulated burning of stubble. The authorities in Ankara categorically stated that no case of crime against the “green homeland“ will go unpunished, and the perpetrators will receive the strictest punishments provided for by law.

France mobilizes the army against the largest fires in decades

The situation in France is no different, where the fire element has burned thousands of hectares of centuries-old pine forests in the southwestern and southern parts of the country. The French television channel (bfmtv.com) reported that the scale of the disaster forced the military command to send nearly 2,000 soldiers directly to the front line of the fire.

The military forces are mainly deployed in the most affected departments to ensure logistics, build clearings and help with the mass evacuations of local residents and tourists. The army's ground teams are also actively supported by heavy military aviation. French authorities report an extremely complicated situation due to gusty winds and another wave of extreme heat, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, which is causing sudden resumption of already localized outbreaks.