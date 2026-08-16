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US Attorney General: Trump did not want anything illegal

US Attorney General: Trump did not want anything illegal

In an official statement, the US Attorney General and Justice Department categorically denied that Donald Trump broke the law in his dealings with the department.

Aug 16, 2026 19:44 49

US Attorney General: Trump did not want anything illegal - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The US Attorney General made a key statement in which he emphasized that President Donald Trump has never required him or the Department of Justice to carry out any illegal actions.

The comment comes at a time of heightened political tension in Washington and debates in the Senate over the powers of the justice department and the reforms being prepared by the administration.

The attorney general's statement is intended to blunt criticism from the opposition about the possible politicization of the US justice system during the second term of the head of state.

Trump, who recently commented on the topic on his social network Truth Social, continues to insist on full transparency in the work of federal prosecutors, while his legal team is fighting several key administrative cases in the country in parallel.