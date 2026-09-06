Israel retaliates for Hezbollah attack with strikes on southern Lebanon

The Israeli army struck targets in southern Lebanon early this morning, "Reuters" reports.

The attack was in response to the launch of two drones by "Hezbollah" against Israeli soldiers stationed in a part of the area that Israel has declared a security zone.

The Israeli army warned of evacuations for areas near a building in the southern Lebanese town of Arab Salim, saying it would attack it because it was being used by "Hezbollah".

The Iranian-backed group has not commented on the incident.

On Friday, the Israeli army said it had struck weapons depots intended for use by "Hezbollah" in southern Lebanon.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon since March 2.