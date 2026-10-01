Polish General: Russia is currently unable to attack a NATO country

Russia currently does not have the ability to launch a military invasion against a NATO country due to Ukraine's continued resistance, said Lieutenant General Piotr Blazeusch, Polish representative to the NATO and EU Military Committees. He made the statement before a closed session of European Parliament committees dedicated to the Suwalki Corridor, the Polish Press Agency reported, BTA reports.

“Currently, thanks to Ukrainian forces, Russia is not able to launch an invasion of a NATO country“, Blazeusch told journalists.

According to him, this does not mean that Moscow cannot take actions aimed at creating tension and weakening Western countries. According to the general, Russia could use such actions to prepare the conditions for possible future operations.

Blazeus also said that NATO has plans to protect the Suwalki Corridor and has taken measures to accelerate the response in the event of a threat. According to him, the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe has additional powers for faster decision-making.

The military representative emphasized that the defense of the region does not depend only on NATO's military capabilities. According to him, the European Union can use economic and legal instruments against Russia, which, in combination with the Alliance's actions, would create additional pressure on Moscow.

The Suwalki Corridor is a strategic land section between Poland and Lithuania. It is the Baltic states' only land link to the rest of NATO and is located between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus.

The security of the region is among the topics related to NATO's defense planning and military mobility on the Alliance's eastern flank. The European Union is also working on measures to facilitate the movement of military equipment and personnel between member states.