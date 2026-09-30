Israel and UAE strengthen cooperation against extremist threats

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will strengthen their cooperation in response to threats from “extremist elements“, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced after a phone conversation with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, BTA reports.

According to Saar, the two expressed “mutual determination“ to deepen bilateral relations at all levels and to work together against actions that they believe threaten security and stability in the region.

The conversation took place hours after the incident with Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The plane declared an emergency and was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely in Tabuk. Flydubai confirmed that a physical altercation occurred in the cockpit, but did not give a motive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that one of the pilots attacked the other with a knife and may have tried to take control of the plane. According to Israeli authorities, passengers and crew members intervened, after which the plane landed in Saudi Arabia. The causes and motives for the incident remain under investigation.

Saar also informed his Emirati counterpart about the return of the Israeli passengers, with the UAE confirming that they were satisfied with their safe return.