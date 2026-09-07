The new government of Hungary has officially begun work on drafting a completely new Constitution of the country. The news was announced personally by the Prime Minister Peter Magyar during the opening of the autumn session of the Hungarian Parliament on September 7, 2026. The main goal of the project is to create legal guarantees that will prevent any political force from seizing state power in the future.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the new document should reflect the interests of the entire society, and not serve personal political interests. The development is expected to take about a year, and the finished project will be subject to a national referendum in the summer of 2027. The reform is a key part of Magyar’s strategy to completely dismantle the legacy and institutional model of Viktor Orbán’s previous long-term rule.

The current Fundamental Law, adopted in 2011 by the Fidesz party, will be completely replaced. The changes come after a series of serious shake-ups in Budapest, including the early removal of the current president and the imposition of limits on the mandates of deputies. Prime Minister Magyar’s statement to deputies and the details of the future steps were disseminated by world agencies and analyzed in detail by Caliber (source: caliber.az/en/post/hungarian-pm-announces-start-of-work-on-new-constitution) and the SB newspaper (source: sb.by/articles/madyar-rasskazal-o-nachale-razrabotki-novoy-konstitutsii-vengrii.html).