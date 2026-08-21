The geopolitical situation surrounding the conflict in Ukraine has been dynamically complicated in recent hours. Denials of funding from Brussels, internal political crises in Kiev, mass desertion of Ukrainian soldiers in Europe and surprising diplomatic moves mark the information flow in the early morning.

Brussels closes the portfolio for Ukrainian agriculture

The European Union officially refused to allocate 220 million euros in grant aid requested by Ukraine to support local farmers. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy in Kiev insisted on these funds in order to compensate for interest on loans against the backdrop of a severe blockade of sea exports and a logistical collapse at the borders. Instead of an extraordinary tranche, however, the European Commission announced that support would continue only through existing programs and banking intermediaries (Source: Belgian news agency Belta.by).

The Fedorov clash – Zelensky and readiness for negotiations

Internal political tensions in Ukraine reached a boiling point after it became clear that the fired Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in mid-summer had lost his political gamble against President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to an investigation by the world news agency Reuters, Fedorov tried to call early elections during the war, but his call met with serious resistance in parliament and dispersed the wave of protests in his support in Kiev (Source: Reuters.com).

Against this backdrop, signals have come from the Ukrainian capital that Kiev is showing diplomatic flexibility and announcing readiness for a new round of peace talks with Russia on a ceasefire, although the Kremlin insists that the operation is continuing due to Western pressure (Source: Interfax.ru).

Mass desertion in Germany and calls for women's mobilization

The German authoritative publication Die Zeit has come out with shocking revelations, according to which hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers sent for training at Bundeswehr bases have escaped from the training grounds since 2022. In the state of Saxony-Anhalt alone, over 80 deserters have been registered. Many of them did not join the army voluntarily, and now they are threatened with up to 12 years in prison in their homeland (Source: Zeit.de).

The manpower crisis in Ukraine has prompted former Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov to call for urgent legal changes. He urges Ukraine to follow Israel's model and introduce mandatory mobilization for women, which he said would double the country's mobilization resources (Source: Tsn.ua).

On the other side of the front, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya categorically told journalists in New York that Moscow does not need a mass mobilization at the moment, as such is neither planned nor expected (Source: Vedomosti.ru).

Diplomatic sparks around the UN, Serbia and the State Duma

A new precedent has been set in the wings of world diplomacy. The candidate for the post of UN Secretary-General Yvonne Baci (a former diplomat from Ecuador) publicly admitted her love for Russia, its culture and revealed that she had been studying Russian intensively. She added that balanced dialogue and mutual respect for sovereignty are the only possible conditions for a lasting resolution of global conflicts. (Source: Vm.ru).

Meanwhile, in the Balkans, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed official and emotional gratitude to Moscow on national television. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent a specialized Il-76 tanker plane, which dropped over 200 tons of water and saved dozens of houses from the raging critical forest fires in Serbia (Source: Kommersant.ru).

The security veil is also descending over Russia's domestic politics. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow (MFA RF) warned that they do not rule out large-scale foreign provocations during the upcoming autumn elections for the State Duma, and law enforcement agencies have already taken enhanced cybersecurity measures (Source: Ria.ru).