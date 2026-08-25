23 migrants remain in custody after riots near Serres

Twenty-three out of a total of 25 people detained after riots at a migrant detention center near Serres, northern Greece, remain in custody and are expected to be brought to trial, the online edition of the newspaper “Kathimerini“ reported, BTA reports.

The detainees are citizens of Bangladesh and Egypt. They are accused of attempted escape, rioting and causing material damage.

According to Greek police, the riots began shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Saturday at the detention center, located near the Bulgarian-Greek border.

Some of the migrants escaped

During the riots, the detainees threw stones and other objects at the police and damaged the building and the fence of the facility.

Some of them cut the wire fence and managed to escape. Police say that 15 people are still at large and that the search for them is ongoing.

Five foreign nationals were injured during the riots. Three received medical treatment at the Serres hospital and then returned to the center, while two others remain hospitalized.

Additional police forces were sent to restore order at the facility.

The center is criticized for its conditions

The detention center has been criticized by human rights organizations for its overcrowding and conditions.

According to “Kathimerini“, the facility has repeatedly become the scene of riots. Possible measures for its closure are also being discussed at the local level.