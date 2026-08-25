The mystery is unraveling! CIA Director John Ratcliffe is on a secret visit to Russia

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has arrived on a secret visit to Moscow for meetings, the American television channel "CBS News" reported, quoted by BTA.

The news of his visit comes after a "Boeing C-17A Globemaster III" transport plane was spotted at "Vnukovo" airport in Moscow earlier today. of the US Air Force, along with a US diplomatic convoy, Reuters notes.

Neither the US government nor the Kremlin have commented on the identity of the US official in Russia or the purpose of the visit.

The CIA has also not yet commented on this information.

This appears to be Ratcliffe's first trip to Russia as CIA director, notes "CBS News", citing its informed sources, although he maintains contacts with his colleagues in Russian intelligence services.

The CIA has also played a role in recent prisoner exchanges between the US and Russia, including the release in April 2025 of Ksenia Karelina, who has dual US and Russian citizenship, with Ratcliffe personally negotiating her case. The US intelligence agency was also involved in the 2024 prisoner swap that secured the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.

Former CIA Director William Burns visited Moscow in November 2021, where he met with senior Russian officials and spoke directly with President Vladimir Putin to warn him not to invade Ukraine.

Ratcliffe's visit comes at a time when U.S.-brokered peace talks with Ukraine remain largely stalled, with the parties' positions on key issues still far apart.