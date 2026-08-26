EU considers up to 100 billion euros for a new program to support Ukraine

The European Union is discussing the possibility of allocating up to 100 billion euros for a new program for cooperation with Ukraine within the framework of its next long-term budget, BTA reports.

This was announced by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa in an interview with the „Ukrinform“ agency.

According to Costa, the beginning of the new political season in the EU in September will be marked by two main topics - the adoption of the next multi-annual budget of the union and the development of the enlargement process, including with regard to Ukraine, Moldova and the countries of the Western Balkans.

Speaking about the future financing of Ukraine, the President of the European Council specified that the issue is still being discussed among the member states. “This is currently being discussed between member states, but the European Commission's proposal includes a new cooperation program with Ukraine worth up to 100 billion euros,“ Costa said.

The proposal is part of the draft for the next multiannual financial framework of the EU for the period 2028-2034. According to the European Commission, up to 100 billion euros could be mobilized for Ukraine during this period.

As “Ukrinform“ reported earlier, the draft budget for 2028-2034 envisages a record total expenditure of about 2 trillion euros.