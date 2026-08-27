Following successful previous drone attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Russian energy sector has suffered a historic blow.

According to Reuters, three of the four largest oil refineries (REFs) of the Russian giant “Lukoil“ are completely paralyzed. The fourth largest in the Russian Federation plant “Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez“ in the city of Kstovo stopped operations after an attack on the night of August 26, which seriously damaged key technological installations and intermediate communications.

Previously, due to similar destructive damage, the Perm Refinery (on August 21) and the Volgograd Refinery (on July 31) stopped operations. At this time, the only The company's only operating facility in Russia remains the small plant in Ukhta, Deutsche Welle reported.

Bloomberg: Maritime giant MSC blocks routes to Novorossiysk

The world's largest container shipping company – Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) – has officially stopped accepting new cargo reservations to and from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The decision, cited by Bloomberg, was made immediately after a naval drone attack on the container ship MSC ULSAN III. The company is advising its clients to seek alternative logistics routes through its Russian offices until security conditions in the Black Sea stabilize. The move is a heavy blow to Russian exports, with statistics already reporting a fourfold drop in oil deliveries from Novorossiysk to India in August, Forbes Russia reports – forbes.ru.