US to provide $500,000 to victims of flash floods in Nepal

The US government will provide $500,000 in aid to victims of flash floods in Nepal, DPA reported, citing a statement from the State Department, BTA reported.

The US aid includes materials for temporary accommodation, drinking water and other essential items. The United States is sending a disaster response expert to the affected area to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

“The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district,“ the State Department said in a statement.

The disaster struck a Himalayan region that straddles the border between Nepal and China. The death toll in Nepal has risen to at least 157, while China has reported at least three deaths. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.