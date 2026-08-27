Greece wants to build a drone base on the island of Rhodes! Turkey strongly objects

Turkey has objected to Greece's intention to establish a base for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the island of Rhodes, writes "Kathimerini".

According to Ankara, such a move would violate the demilitarized status of the island and harm peace and stability in the Aegean Sea, as well as good neighborly relations.

The Turkish Defense Ministry claims that any attempt to violate this regime is incompatible with Greece's obligations under international law.

The ministry states that Turkey will continue to resolutely defend its rights and interests arising from international treaties.

At the same time, the Turkish Defense Ministry welcomes the decision of the Greek government to move the "Patriot" air defense systems from the island of Karpathos to the island of Crete, describing it as a positive step towards "ending the militarization of the island.