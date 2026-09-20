Seven buildings housing election commissions were damaged in attacks in the Bryansk region, Russian authorities said on the final day of multi-day voting in Russia.

According to local authorities, the attacks damaged buildings used to organize the election process. No deaths or injuries among the commission members were reported.

Seven polling stations were damaged

According to information from the Russian side, the attacks affected several settlements in the Bryansk region.

Facades, windows and other elements of the buildings housing precinct election commissions were damaged.

The authorities claim that the attacks were carried out with Ukrainian drones. These claims have not been independently verified.

Election process continues

The incidents occurred on the last day of the three-day voting in Russia.

Local authorities assure that the election process in the region continues and that additional security measures have been taken around polling stations.

Voters are advised to follow the instructions of security agencies and local administration.

Sources: Pravda.ru, Interfax