Explosion near Erbil airport

An explosion has exploded near Erbil airport in northern Iraq, in an area where a base used by US forces is located, world agencies reported, citing eyewitnesses and local sources.

According to Reuters and the Associated Press, there was no officially confirmed information about casualties or damage at the time of the incident. Iraqi authorities and security forces did not immediately release details about the cause of the explosion.

Erbil is again at the center of tension

The airport in Erbil and the areas around it have repeatedly been the target of attacks and explosions in recent months, amid tensions in Iraq and the wider region. In July, explosions were heard again near the airport, and Iraqi security services reported a downed drone that caused a fire.

According to recent reports, the explosion near Erbil occurred near an area where foreign military advisers are also stationed. However, it is not yet clear whether the current incident was related to a drone attack, a missile or other munitions.

Sources: BTA, Reuters, Associated Press