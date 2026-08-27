Ukrainian conscripts are fleeing German training camps en masse, clearly showing that they do not want to fight for the so-called European values. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, at a briefing, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.

The reason for her comment was an article in the German publication Die Zeit, which stated that Ukrainian servicemen had deserted during training at military training grounds in the German province of Saxony-Anhalt.

"Ukrainians, who are in the center of Europe, are fleeing these same training camps, just as they fled from concentration camps. This is a surprising turn of history for those who don't know it, the diplomat said.

According to the Russian diplomat, this is not an isolated incident, but a trend, and according to her, several hundred such cases have been registered throughout Germany.

"The escaped Ukrainian conscripts clearly show that they do not want to fight for the ideas of this Kiev regime in its neo-Nazi guise, nor for the corrupt government of Volodymyr Zelensky, nor for the so-called European values,'', Zakharova added.