Romania will continue to provide support to Ukraine in this unjust war

Romania will continue to provide support to Ukraine in this very unequal and unjust war, said Romanian President Nikusor Dan in Chisinau, where he met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, BTA reported.

"I am very glad to see President Zelensky again and I will continue to condemn the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as to ensure that our constant support will be provided to Ukraine in this very unequal and unjust war," Dan said at a press conference after a trilateral meeting with Sandu and Zelensky on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Moldova's independence.

He stressed that Romania and Moldova have a common history, a common language, culture, traditions, a common heritage, and this makes their institutional relations are strong.

"Today we discussed our joint projects, joint infrastructure projects, some other joint projects, for example on energy connections, cultural projects. You probably know that this morning I visited Cahul and I am very happy that our relations are extremely, extremely functional in this regard", the Romanian President pointed out.

He stressed that the possibility of ensuring the security and stability of the entire region is extremely important for the security and stability of the whole of Europe.

On August 27, Moldova celebrates the 35th anniversary of its declaration of independence. In 1991, the Moldovan Parliament adopted the Declaration of Independence, with which the Republic of Moldova affirmed its right to freely decide its own destiny and build its future as a sovereign state. Moldova is now a candidate country for accession to the European Union, and the authorities have set a goal of preparing it for membership by 2030. The Independence Day celebration was held under the theme "Independence unites us".