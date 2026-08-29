Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov Becomes Adviser to Key Italian Minister

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has accepted the position of innovation adviser at the Italian Defense Ministry, the ministry said on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto revealed the offer after Fedorov was fired in July and praised him as a driving force behind military innovation that has helped Ukraine regain the initiative in the war against Russia, BTA recalls.

“I am therefore pleased that Mykhailo Fedorov has accepted to offer his services as an advisor on defense innovation“, Crosetto said in a statement published along with a photo of the two men on the ministry's account on the social media platform Ex.

Fedorov, 35, was dismissed six months after his appointment after initiating reforms in public procurement and mobilization that put him at odds with the military elite and his political rivals, Reuters notes.

Fedorov thanked Crosetto for his “personal support“ and for the offer to be his advisor.

“In this role, I will assist Italy in introducing modern military technologies, strengthening its defense sector and adapting to emerging global security challenges,“ Fedorov wrote in an article in Ex.