Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran is ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the United States fulfills its commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding agreed upon in Islamabad.

This was reported by AFP.

In an interview with state television, Masoud Pezeshkian said that the vital waterway would be opened if Washington lifted the naval blockade and sanctions, released frozen Iranian assets, allowed investment to continue and put pressure on Israel to stop attacks on Lebanon.

The Iranian president added that Oman had accepted that the sea route through the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened “based on the map that was agreed” with Tehran.

In addition, Pezeshkian said that Iran is currently holding talks with the United States, although they do not include reopening the sea route.

“Our negotiations with the other side are based on the same memorandum that we had,“ he said.

American officials have repeatedly denied that negotiations are taking place with Iran.