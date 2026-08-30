One dead, two injured after strong storm in Cyprus

One person has died, two were injured in Cyprus, and six others were rescued after a major storm sank three boats near the coast of Cape Greco, located in the southeastern part of the island state.

There is damage throughout its territory, BNT reported. Torrential rains and strong winds flooded streets, caused landslides and knocked down trees in Larnaca. Forecasters fear the emergence of a tornado. The temperature during the day was 10 degrees lower than usual.

The storm affected the entire Mediterranean and reached the northern parts of Israel.