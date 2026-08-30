Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, has returned to Israel from the US due to threats, the Israeli intelligence agency “Shin Bet” announced last night.

“Following a joint assessment with the security team, a decision was made to urgently rescue him and return him to Israel”, the agency reported, which did not specify the source of the threat.

The American television broadcaster “Newsmax” reported earlier this week that Yair Netanyahu was targeted in an alleged Iranian assassination plot while living in Miami. Israeli intelligence learned of the plot in December and informed American authorities.

Yair Netanyahu, who was constantly escorted by an Israeli security team, was ordered to leave the area immediately. He left without taking his personal belongings, returning directly to Israel.