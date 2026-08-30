Nepal floods death toll reaches 750

Nepalese authorities have warned of rising river levels in the region hit by catastrophic floods along the border with China, which have claimed the lives of at least 750 people, according to the latest figures, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has warned residents and rescuers to be careful along the Bhotekoshi River.

Experts say a glacier collapse in Nepal may have triggered the disaster, sending huge amounts of water down the river valley in the Himalayan border region between Nepal and China.

At least 734 people have died in Nepal, the agency said, with almost 2,500 missing. Chinese state media reported at least 16 deaths and 546 missing.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government said it would provide $3.6 million in aid to Nepal.

“The life-saving humanitarian assistance will include up to three months of emergency food assistance for up to 10,000 flood-affected households, the State Department said in an “Ex”.