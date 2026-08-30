Romania has scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to monitor the border with Ukraine

Romania has scrambled two F-16 fighter jets from Air Base 86 in Borcea to monitor the Romanian-Ukrainian border, after the Romanian Ministry of National Defense's radar system detected an air target near the border, Agerpres reported, BTA reported.

According to information from the Ministry, cited by the agency, the drone was detected at 10:36 this morning (Romanian and Bulgarian time) about 20 km east of the village of Valkove in Ukraine, near the border with Romania.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations sent a warning to the population in the northeastern part of the eastern Tulcea County via the Ro-Alert system at 10:50 a.m. The alert is continued until 11:18 a.m. local time, with no calls from citizens to the emergency number 112.

According to information from Digi 24, the Romanian authorities have not yet announced that the air target entered Romanian airspace.