Ukrainian Defense Minister Suggests Kiev Use EU Loan Early to Cover Shortage

Ukraine wants to use part of a European Union loan earmarked for next year to help cover this year's $27 billion budget deficit, Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

At a press conference today, he announced that Kiev's military plan "must be clear to Ukraine's partners, as well as to the entire military command".

Khmara also announced that Ukraine has tested four potential interceptors designed to shoot down the "Shahed" jet drones, which Russia is increasingly using to attack Ukraine.

"The search for countermeasures against drones continues. There are already four potential interceptors that can shoot down Shahedi. Field tests have already been conducted with them," Khmara said, quoted by Ukrinform.

According to him, the next task is to improve the developed solutions as quickly as possible and increase production to thousands of units.

Khmara also said that former Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov was offered a model or format for continuing joint work on various projects. However, according to him, Fedorov has not yet responded to the proposal.