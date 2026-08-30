The death toll in the floods in Nepal has exceeded 800

The death toll in the floods in the region of the border between Nepal and China near Tibet this week has exceeded 800, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The Nepalese authorities have confirmed the death toll of 788 people so far, and the Chinese - 16. The previous data from the Nepalese side was for 750 dead, and there is no change from the Chinese side.

A total of more than 3 thousand people remain missing, including hundreds of foreign citizens.

The search for survivors continues amid the danger of new flash floods, with the Chinese authorities on high alert due to the formation of a new lake in the Himalayas.

Chinese authorities said they are on high alert after a new lake formed in the Himalayas following catastrophic flooding in the Nepal-Tibet border region, DPA reported, BTA reported.

Chinese disaster management authorities said experts were monitoring the lake using a reconnaissance drone over concerns that the accumulated water could cause another flood if it breaks through the mud and debris holding it back.

Rescuers near the Nepal-Tibet land border crossing have been moved to safety as a precaution. Chinese rescue teams have focused their search for possible victims in the area.

Numerous threats of new flooding are hampering rescue operations on both sides of the border. A new flood warning in the disaster-stricken region in Nepal has raised further concerns this morning, DPA noted.