Two cyclists, one of whom is Bulgarian, were injured by a car during a cycling race

Two cyclists were injured after a car entered the cycling race route in Bucharest today, reported Diji24 and Antena3, quoted by BTA.

According to information from Antena3, they were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and one of them is a Bulgarian citizen. One of the injured was hospitalized for specialized medical care.

According to information from Diji24, the incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. local (and Bulgarian) time at an intersection in the center of the Romanian capital. According to the traffic police, the driver of the car is a 72-year-old man who was driving on nearby streets, then, at the intersection, crashed into two cyclists participating in the race. The man tested negative for alcohol, and the causes of the accident are being clarified.

Antena3 notes that the driver did not comply with the barriers set up for the race, limiting the route.

The authorities called on drivers to avoid the area where the race is taking place and to follow the signs and instructions of traffic police officers.

The cycling race, called L’Étape Bucharest by Tour de France, is being organized for the fifth time in the Romanian capital and is attended by both experienced cyclists, amateurs and children over seven years old, notes Digi 24.