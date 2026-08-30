NATO says there is no immediate threat of attack from Russia at this time

A NATO official said that Russia is stepping up hybrid actions in Europe, but that the alliance does not see an immediate threat of attack at this time, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"Even at a time when the Russians are facing significant resistance from Ukraine, they are stepping up attacks on Ukraine, as well as hybrid actions in Europe", the official said.

"As always, NATO remains vigilant and attentive to the variety of threats we face. At this time, we do not see an immediate threat of attack," he added.

"We continue to stand behind Ukraine. And NATO continues to work around the clock to protect the safety of our one billion people.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said yesterday that Poland and NATO must be prepared for different scenarios and that a provocation by Russia against any NATO member cannot be ruled out.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Russia on Tuesday for a brief meeting with Russian intelligence officials. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Ratcliffe raised the issue of a possible Russian operation against a NATO member, although it was not clear whether that was the sole purpose of the visit.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that the German government would soon announce who was behind the attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport earlier this month.

Russia has consistently denied any involvement in planning sabotage or attacks in Europe and has dismissed such accusations as fear-mongering.