Flash flood in Grand Canyon

More than 20 people may be missing after a powerful flash flood in the "Grand Canyon" National Park in the United States. This was reported by the National Park Service, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

They specify that at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, the "Bright Angel" Canyon area was affected and the tourist base "Phantom Ranch", BNR specified.

The service indicates that it is working together with the authorities in the state of Arizona to evacuate and identify people who are in the region, and as of Sunday morning, local time, 62 people have already been evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries so far.

The authorities warned that more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected, which could lead to new flash floods, landslides, rock falls and changes in conditions on the trails and the river in the area.