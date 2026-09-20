Vucic expects phone call with Putin after meeting with Lavrov

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he expects to have a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

Vucic indicated that he also plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York. According to him, the conversation with Putin will probably take place after this meeting.

Energy will be among the main topics

The Serbian head of state identified energy as one of the key issues that Belgrade needs to discuss with Moscow.

Among the topics is the future of the Serbian oil company NIS, which is under US sanctions due to Russian ownership.

Vučić also identified the expired contract for the supply of Russian gas as an issue of vital importance for Serbia.

Serbia continues to rely to a significant extent on Russian energy carriers, despite Belgrade's efforts to diversify its supplies.

The Serbian president will also talk to American representatives

Vučić announced that during his visit to New York he expects to talk not only with Russian representatives, but also with American and European leaders.

He indicated that that participation in a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump is also planned.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly will be held in New York from September 22 to 28.

The last conversation between Vučić and Putin was in March

The last telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Serbia took place on March 30. The two discussed energy cooperation, Russian gas supplies, infrastructure, agriculture and the situation in Europe, the Middle East and the Western Balkans. The last personal meeting between Vučić and Putin was in September 2025 in Beijing. Serbia continues to maintain close economic and political relations with Russia, while simultaneously negotiating with the European Union and maintaining contacts with the United States. The new meeting between Vučić and Lavrov and the possible subsequent telephone conversation with Putin will take place against the backdrop of discussions on energy supplies and the future of NIS.