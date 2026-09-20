New attacks in Russia and Ukraine: casualties, damage and explosion in Kharkiv

A new series of drone attacks and reports of explosions have been recorded in recent hours in various regions of Russia and Ukraine.

Regional authorities report casualties and material damage, while the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains tense.

Two people injured in attacks in Kursk region

Two civilians were injured in attacks on the Kursk region, local authorities reported.

According to Governor Alexander Khinshtein, one of the injured is a 30-year-old man from the village of Sukhaya in the Rila region, and the other is a 41-year-old woman from the village of Ryzhevka. There were no fatalities.

The attacks damaged residential buildings, cars and farm buildings. Damage was recorded in several areas of the region.

Russian authorities reported that dozens of Ukrainian drones had been neutralized over the region over the past 24 hours.

A regional ministry building was damaged in Zaporizhia

In Zaporizhia region, an administrative building of the Ministry of Agro-Industrial Complex was damaged after an attack with a drone.

According to preliminary information, the building suffered material damage. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Local authorities reported increased drone activity in various settlements in the region.

Zaporozhye NPP reported attacks around Energodar

The management of the Zaporozhye NPP reported ongoing attacks on Energodar and the area around the plant.

The director of the NPP, Yuri Chernichuk, stated that the situation remained complicated due to the activity of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Russian side blamed Ukrainian forces for the attacks. Ukraine, for its part, has also accused the Russian side of actions that Kiev says threaten the security of the nuclear facility.

The specific origin of the individual attacks has not been independently confirmed.

Explosion heard in Kharkiv

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv amid another air raid.

Local authorities and services are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and determining whether there were any material damage or casualties.

Kharkov and the Kharkiv region remain among the Ukrainian regions that are regularly subjected to air raids. Authorities are urging the population not to ignore air raid warnings and to take shelter in protected areas if necessary.

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