The policy of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is causing economic damage to the country. This was stated by Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian President for investments and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), quoted by TASS, reports News.bg.

„Merz's policy is causing economic damage to Germany. Which investors would not support the honest approach of „Alternative for Germany“ (AfG) to solve the accumulated problems: affordable and reliable energy, migration control and economic recovery?“, Dmitriev wrote on Facebook.

The head of the RDIF also said that only 13% of Germans support Merz's policy, which he described as a “mistake“.

His comment followed a Bloomberg publication, according to which the German chancellor believes that a possible rise of the “Alternative for Germany“ to power in Saxony-Anhalt would have a negative effect on investments and the province's economy.

Dmitriev has previously harshly criticized the German chancellor. He described his “fanatic Russophobia“ as the biggest threat to Germany's economic and geopolitical security.

The Russian representative's statements come against the backdrop of ongoing political disputes in Germany over economic policy, migration and growing support for the “Alternative for Germany“.