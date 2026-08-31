Survey: Marine Le Pen would win French presidential election if vote were held today

A new sociological survey in France shows that Marine Le Pen would win the presidential election if it were held now. The results were summarized by “Figaro“, and the survey was commissioned by BFM TV and “La Tribune Dimanche“ and was conducted by the “Elabé“ agency, BTA reports.

According to the survey, Le Pen would receive between 34 and 35.5% of the vote in the first round.

In second place is former Prime Minister and representative of the centrist camp Edouard Philippe with 17%. The leader of the radical left of “France Insubordinate” Jean-Luc Mélenchon is on 14%, and the Social Democrat Raphael Glucksmann, who officially announced his candidacy last week, receives 11.5%.

Atal would lag behind his main competitors

The results change significantly if the only candidate of the centrists is former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

In this scenario, Attal would receive only 12% of the vote. Mélenchon and Glucksmann would receive 13% each, while Le Pen once again remains convincingly in first place.

Other representatives of the left could also enter the race. According to the survey, former President François Hollande would receive between 7.5 and 8%, and the socialist Olivier Faure – around 3.5%.

How the other candidates are performing

The candidate of the conservative right “Republicans“ and former Interior Minister Bruno Rétayo receives between 6 and 9.5% depending on the configuration of the first round.

The far-right candidate Eric Zemmour is with around 4%, while the environmentalist Marine Tondlier receives between 3 and 4%. The same result would be achieved by the communist Fabien Roussel, according to the poll.

Le Pen wins the run-off as well

The survey shows a lead for Le Pen in the second round, regardless of who her opponent would be.

In a possible run-off against Edouard Philippe, she would receive 52.5% of the vote.

Against Gabriel Attal, the result would be even more categorical - 57% for Le Pen.

The biggest difference would be in a possible run-off with Jean-Luc Mélenchon - 69.5% for Le Pen versus 30.5% for the leader of “Unrebellious France“.

The results show Le Pen's strong position in the current electoral picture, but the real presidential campaign in France is ahead and the configuration of the candidates could change significantly before the election.