Drones against Moscow! Elon Musk admitted the use of Starlink for Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory

American entrepreneur Elon Musk reportedly admitted, in a conversation with former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, the use of Starlink satellite communication technology to direct strikes by Ukrainian drones against Russian territory, the Financial Times newspaper reported, quoted by Focus.

Earlier, the same publication, citing sources, reported that, amid a serious shortage of air defense funds, Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to obtain permission from Musk to use Starlink on drones for strikes on Russian territory. In early August, the Atlantic magazine, citing sources, wrote that Musk refused to use his service, fearing an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Musk had previously told Fedorov that he was ready to allow Ukraine to use drones equipped with the Starlink system outside its borders to strike Russian targets. However… Musk added that this was a political decision that would have to be made in the White House“, the newspaper reported, citing its sources.