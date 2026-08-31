A meeting between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be possible only with the aim of finalizing final agreements, and not for negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized, however, that reaching these agreements would be a difficult process and would not be reduced to a simple agreement, RBC Ukraine reports.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, a summit involving Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky would make no sense without the preliminary preparation of a final document. Peskov stressed that a possible meeting should put an end to the already drawn up agreements, and not serve as a framework for initial negotiations. The complexity of the negotiations The Kremlin also said that reaching common solutions would require serious efforts from all participants.

Peskov stressed that the problem could not be resolved through a simple agreement, as it involved complex and deep-rooted disagreements.

Peskov had previously announced that the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, the last round of talks mediated by the United States took place in February, was “““.

“The issue of peace negotiations is currently completely blocked. "There are no new ideas," Peskov said on Friday.

Moscow has repeatedly said in recent months that it expects new proposals from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after both sides acknowledged that the agreement reached a year ago at the Russian-US summit in Anchorage was no longer valid.

However, Peskov insisted on Friday that "the Ukrainian side is fully aware of our demands," alluding to Russia's demand that Kiev withdraw its troops from the entire Donbas region.

"They do not want to discuss this peacefully, which is why we maintain positive dynamics on the front line, and the (special military) operation continues," he stressed. Peskov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not intend to talk to his US counterpart Donald Trump.