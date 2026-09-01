The Insider: For the third year in a row, Putin increases the number of FSO employees

Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the staff of the Federal Security Service from 785 to 812 employees. The expansion of the number of guards for the head of state and the administrative apparatus is happening for the third year in a row, writes The Insider.

Since the end of 2022, this increase has been 12%, calculates "Focus". For comparison, before the start of the war in Ukraine, the number of FSO employees had not changed for almost 13 years.

The service is responsible for the physical security of Vladimir Putin and his family, the Prime Minister and other protected persons. In addition, the FSO protects state residences and government buildings, and provides special communications.

The increase in staff was prepared back in June of this year, and the published draft of the service's appointments does not explain why this is necessary. The decree on the additional employees was signed by Vladimir Putin on August 31, The Insider notes.