The US Department of Defense is facing serious structural and personnel changes in the near future. Reuters has suggested that a large-scale series of new reshuffles and resignations could be underway at the Pentagon's top leadership. The expected shakeups come at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, as well as criticism from Congress over the security of military personnel's personal data and the department's technological protection. The changes are aimed at streamlining command and introducing new national defense strategies.



US halts advertising trackers over Iran



The US Armed Forces have begun mass disabling of mobile advertising identifiers (MAIDs) on their devices to prevent potential air strikes by Iran. The decision was made after letters from the Air Force, Army, and Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) were made public by Senator Ron Wyden.

These unique digital tags are collected by advertising data brokers and can be easily purchased by Iranian intelligence to precisely target attacks on American bases in the Middle East. According to information from nv.ua and expert analysis by realtribune.ru, the US Air Force removed the trackers two months ago, and recently this was also done for the Windows devices of the special forces. Concerns about digital tracking are increasing security measures, with a complete ban on personal phones in conflict zones being considered.