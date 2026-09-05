Civil War! 120 Dead in New Fighting in Yemen

Clashes between Yemeni Houthi rebels and government forces have killed 120 fighters since Thursday. This was according to two military officials and medical sources in rebel-held territory, AFP reported.

A military official on the Red Sea coast reported 24 men killed, while another inland in the Taiz region said 15 had been killed there.

At least 42 Houthis were also killed, according to medical sources in areas under their control.

Deadly clashes erupted in Yemen on Thursday after Houthi forces launched a ground offensive, missile and drone attacks near coastal areas on the Red Sea and around the Taiz region.

Sources in the military government told AFP that the rebels were trying to cut off the key port city of Moha, under shelling for weeks, from other government areas and advance towards areas bordering the strategic Bab Strait. al-Mandab.

Yemen, after more than a decade of civil conflict, was also drawn into the Middle East war in July after the Houthis violated a 2022 ceasefire with the government.