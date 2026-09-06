Russian strikes in Zaporizhia and fierce fighting on the frontline

The situation in Ukraine remains extremely tense, marked by heavy air strikes against civilian infrastructure and a record number of combat clashes on the frontline. As of 4:55 a.m. Bulgarian time, the situation in Zaporizhia and on key military directions is becoming more complicated, official sources report.

The attack on Zaporizhia: 15 injured and destruction

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out a massive attack with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against residential areas in the city of Zaporizhia. According to information from local authorities and media reports, the number of injured people has reached 15 people, who are already under medical observation.

The strikes were carried out mainly in the second half of the day and late in the evening, causing serious fires in several residential buildings. In addition to the homes of civilians, a Russian drone also hit an administrative building (non-residential premises) in one of the districts of the city, where heavy smoke was recorded. Rescue teams continue to work at the places of arrival. Details of the incident and statements by the local administration were retransmitted by the Ukrainian publication Ukrainska Pravda (https://www.pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/05/8052071/).

Critical situation on the front: Over 200 clashes

Ground operations along the entire front line are also at peak levels of intensity. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), over the past 24 hours, more than 200 combat clashes.

The hottest spot remains Pokrovskoye direction, where the Russian army attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders a total of 38 times. The occupation troops are making continuous attempts to advance in the areas of a number of settlements, trying to break through the defense. The military leadership's report shows that fierce fighting is also taking place in the Konstantinovsky, Limanovsky and Kupyanovsky directions. The data from the evening report of the General Staff were published in detail by the information portal Censor.NET (https://censor.net/ru/news/4021973/genshtab-209-boevyh-stolknoveniyi-za-sutki-38-atak-na-pokrovskom-napravlenii).

The spotlight of the international community remains focused on the eastern part of the country, where the intensity of Russian assaults does not subside, and the civilian population in frontline cities suffers daily artillery and suicide drone strikes.