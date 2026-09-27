Five more MPs from the Polish Sejm have been added to the Myrotvorets base, RIA Novosti reported, citing updated data from the resource. The list includes Edvard Siarka, Yaroslav Sahajko, Wladyslaw Kurowski, Krzysztof Mariusz and Bronisław Foltin.

According to the report, the reason is their participation in an initiative to Prime Minister Donald Tusk to organize a March of Independence of Poles in Lviv. The authors of the base accuse the MPs of inciting interethnic and interconfessional enmity, as well as activities directed against Ukraine. According to data cited by RIA Novosti, at least 11 Polish MPs are already listed in the base. The inclusion in the resource itself does not constitute a judicial finding of a violation.

The attack in Yaroslav

In parallel, the reaction in Poland continues after the knife attack in a Benedictine abbey in Yaroslav on September 24. According to the prosecutor's office in Przemyśl, the detained 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen is charged with murder of a priest, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm. Five people were injured in the attack - three priests and two laymen, and one of the clergy died in hospital. The motive for the attack has not yet been established.

According to the prosecutor's office, the man arrived in Poland from Germany and traveled to the Korchow border crossing to enter Ukraine. He did not cross the border because his car did not have the necessary insurance. He was then taken to Yaroslav, where the attack took place. These circumstances are part of the investigation, not an established motive for the crime.

Calls for stricter control

Poland MP Henryk Kowalczyk told Polish Radio that Poland should restore control of the border with Germany and change its approach to migrants. "We cannot uncritically accept all migrants who have entered Germany and then cross over to us," he said.

Kowalczyk stressed that the punishment for the perpetrator was not enough and that the services should have more information about people entering the country in advance. He admitted that the case could increase anti-Ukrainian sentiments, but said that politicians should not inflame them.

The Polish Primate, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, took the opposite position. He called for the crime of a specific person not to become a reason for hatred towards Ukrainians. Deputy Interior Minister Wiesław Lesniakiewicz also said that the attack should not be used to shift blame to the entire Ukrainian community in Poland.

Thus, the two cases found themselves at the center of the deepening tension between Warsaw and Kiev - on the one hand, because of the public positions of Polish deputies, and on the other, because of the dispute over whether a single crime can lead to a change in policy towards Ukrainian citizens.

Sources: RIA Novosti, Polish Radio, Ukrainform